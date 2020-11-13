First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $14.68. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 328,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 751,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 75.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

