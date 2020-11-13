First National Trust Co Buys 4,453 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.9% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 54,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 638,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.