First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $957,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 118,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $218,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $41.83 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

