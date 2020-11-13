Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $209.64 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

