Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334,010 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $31.39 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

