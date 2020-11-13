Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 570 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 540.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $42.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

