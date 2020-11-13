Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,133 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Waitr were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $307.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.