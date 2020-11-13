Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,849 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 198,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of ET stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

