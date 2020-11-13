Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,473 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 859.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MHI opened at $11.95 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.