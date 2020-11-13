Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 14,462 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 89.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

