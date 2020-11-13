Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,794 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

