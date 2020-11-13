Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 2,411 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $118.64 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

