Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $230.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $243.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.