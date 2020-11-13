Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $219,000 Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.20% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $27.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

