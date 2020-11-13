Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $202,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.