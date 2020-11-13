Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of Source Capital worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Atteberry purchased 1,725 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,842.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,706.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. purchased 750 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,542 shares of company stock valued at $497,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

