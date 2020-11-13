Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $214,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of FCX opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -216.86 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $21.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

