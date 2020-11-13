Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

FSK opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

