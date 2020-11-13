Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 615.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 195,140 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 848,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

