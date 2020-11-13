Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,250 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 274,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 510.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 139,383 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $7.73 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

