Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.12 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $211.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average of $184.83.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.