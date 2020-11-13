FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FGEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,085.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after buying an additional 419,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 293.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

