Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.40

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 1065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

