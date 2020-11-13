Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

