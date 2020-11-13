Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

