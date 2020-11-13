Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Up 9% Following Earnings Beat

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $474.98 and last traded at $471.78. Approximately 374,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 258,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.89.

The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.57.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,462 shares of company stock valued at $22,744,025 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 131.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

