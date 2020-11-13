F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.85.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $946,473. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in F5 Networks by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in F5 Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,260,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

