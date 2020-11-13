Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.
Shares of EXR opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07.
In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.