Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of EXR opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

