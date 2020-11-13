eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $50.00 price target on the stock. eXp World traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $44.51. 784,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 568,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,757,014 shares in the company, valued at $746,422,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,037,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,115,800. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 499.83 and a beta of 3.52.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.