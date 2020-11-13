Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.81 ($30.36).

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €22.79 ($26.81) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €22.31 and its 200 day moving average is €23.11.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

