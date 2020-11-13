Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.37. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPM shares. Roth Capital upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

