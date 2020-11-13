Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading Up 5.8% on Strong Earnings

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 181,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 632,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVOK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

