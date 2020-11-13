Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $285,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $322,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $501,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,975 shares of company stock worth $48,764,683. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

