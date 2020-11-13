Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,993,000 after acquiring an additional 806,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

EPRT opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.22. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

