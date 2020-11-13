Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 151.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 103.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.