Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Glatfelter Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Glatfelter in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glatfelter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 70.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 245,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 96,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

