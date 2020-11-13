Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 245.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after buying an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,940,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,569,000 after acquiring an additional 226,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,607,000 after buying an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $162.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

