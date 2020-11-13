EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EOG Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after buying an additional 650,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in EOG Resources by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 111,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

NYSE EOG opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.