Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EFSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $879.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

