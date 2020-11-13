Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Entegris by 3,402.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 716,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $38,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 119.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after buying an additional 423,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Entegris by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 327.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 231,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

