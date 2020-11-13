Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ERF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.89.

Get Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.32.

The firm also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.32%.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,160.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,500.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.