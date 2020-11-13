Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% to $2.8-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.25 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.
NYSE:ENR opened at $40.20 on Friday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.