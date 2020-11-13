Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% to $2.8-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

NYSE:ENR opened at $40.20 on Friday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

