Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.25 EPS.

Shares of ENR opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

