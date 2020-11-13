Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP419.0-421.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.34-1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. 140166 lifted their target price on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.