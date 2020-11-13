Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP102.0-104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.97 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.34-1.39 EPS.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.