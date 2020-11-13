Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 264.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after acquiring an additional 292,697 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,786,000 after purchasing an additional 829,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of ENB opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.