Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.39.

ENB stock opened at C$37.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion and a PE ratio of 40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is 337.02%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

