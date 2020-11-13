Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.39.

TSE:ENB opened at C$37.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 337.02%.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

