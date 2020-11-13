Emma Walmsley Purchases 9 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,462 ($19.10) per share, with a total value of £131.58 ($171.91).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.81) per share, with a total value of £115.20 ($150.51).

On Thursday, September 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £121.60 ($158.87).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,445.68 ($18.89) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,408.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,551.08. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,792.69 ($23.42).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.