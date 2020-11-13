Emgold Mining Co. (EMR.V) (CVE:EMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Emgold Mining Co. (EMR.V) (CVE:EMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Emgold Mining Co. (EMR.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 16,100 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

About Emgold Mining Co. (EMR.V) (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and mine development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in western Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other mineral deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Golden Arrow property consisting of 357 unpatented and 17 patented lode mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,050 acres; the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 48 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 960 acres; the New York Canyon property consisting of 21 patented mineral claims and 60 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,500 acres; the Mindora property comprising 12 unpatented and 18 unpatented mining claims; the Buckskin Rawhide West consisting of 21 mineral claims; and the Koegel Rawhide property comprising 36 unpatented lode claims covering an area of 720 acres located in Nevada, the United States.

